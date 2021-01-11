Dana White Says Jones vs Adesanya Should Be At Light Heavyweight, Questions If Jon Will Return To 205

Heading into 2021, Dana White made it clear that Jon Jones vs Israel Adesanya was the fight he wanted to see most. Now he says that if it is going down, it has to take place at light heavyweight.

White, like most fans, is quite interested to see how Jones vs Adesanya would go. When Jon vacated his 205lb belt, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to book the fight, without fear of holding up a division.

Instead, Jon decided he wanted to move up to heavyweight, and Izzy opted to fight new 205lb champ Jan Blachowicz instead. Adesanya will look to become champ-champ at UFC 259, while Jon’s heavyweight debut has yet to be set.

Dana White Says Jones vs Adesanya Has To Be At 205

Adesanya has said that he has no problem moving up as high as heavyweight to take on Jones. However Dana White is not exactly keen on the idea of the fight happening in that weight class.

Speaking in a recent interview, White made it clear that he thinks this fight should take place at light heavyweight. Although he is unsure that Jon will want to come back down to 205 now that he is bulking up for heavyweight.

“(It should take place at) light heavyweight,” White said. “Jon Jones fought light heavyweight his whole career. Adesanya’s willing to move up to fight Jan for the title. “But does Jon Jones even wanna go back to light heavyweight ever again?” White added. “So that blows the whole thing out right of the water.”

Jon Jones himself has said that he does not plan on coming back down to light heavyweight, after adding muscle mass for a heavyweight move. So it seems that Dana White could be implying that this fight will never happen.

“There’s so many massive hurdles that these guys have to get over, so don’t even get yourself exited thinking about Jon Jones vs Israel Adesanya.”

Do you think Dana White will be able to make Jon Jones vs Israel Adesanya happen at some point soon? If so, will it take place at light heavyweight?