Jon Jones Explains Vacating Light Heavyweight Title to Keep the Division Moving

Jon Jones vacated his title in an effort to not be selfish to the light heavyweights, in his opinion. For years, Jon has dominated the UFC Light Heavyweight division and is finally making the move to heavyweight. Knowing that the road to heavyweight competition would be a long process, Jones determined that he would give other 205lb fighters the opportunity to compete for gold.

Jon Jones on Vacating the Light Heavyweight Title

Jones recently spoke about his decision to move to heavyweight with Bleacher Report. Unknowingly, Jones also took the opportunity to throw shade at the hopes and dreams of other light heavyweights during his reign.

“The reason why I decided to vacate the light heavyweight belt and not hang onto it is that I knew my move to heavyweight was going to take a really long time,” said Jon. “I didn’t want to be one of those athletes to slow down the division. I feel like I’ve held onto the light heavyweight championship for so long — I’ve ruined so many people’s dreams of being the light heavyweight champion — and now it’s time for someone else to have it.”

Continuing the conversation, Jon explained his light heavyweight reign. Furthermore, he elaborated on what the heavyweight title means for his legacy.

“Somewhere along the line, getting that light heavyweight championship wrapped around my waist, the excitement and other emotions it should have evoked, kind of went away. It was just another day at the office. It was what we always do. But I haven’t won that heavyweight championship yet. To do that for my family, and do that for my team, and all the people that have invested in me over the years, it’ll be something new for all of us.”

Heavyweight Debut

The buildup to Jon’s heavyweight debut has fans hopeful for a significant introductory matchup. Unfortunately, his opponent more than likely will not be Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou.

Who would fans like to see Jon face fight at heavyweight?