Dana White Responds To Joanna Jedrzejczyk Title Demands: ‘That’s Not Really How It Works’

After being removed from the UFC rankings, former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk opened up about some of the things she wants if she is to return to the Octagon. Dana White has a bit of reality check for her, and some of the demands she is making.

Jedrzejczyk has not competed since her 2020 loss to Weili Zhang, in one of the greatest fights of all time. This inactivity eventually led to her being removed from her place in the rankings, freeing up the number two spot she had occupied for some time.

Speaking after this, Joanna made it clear that she was not done fighting, but wants to get a bigger piece of the UFC cake, and a title shot or a fight with Carla Esparza. Dana White responded to these remarks in a recent interview, and it is safe to say he does not have the same outlook on the situation that she does.

“I have not (spoken to her). Joanna ate a lot of cake when she was champion, you know what I mean? She was the champ, she did very, very well, deservedly she’s a little savage and I love that kid. She was telling us, she only wants to fight title fights, but that’s not really how it works,” White said.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk Could Appease Dana White With A Contender Fight

While Dana White says she cannot just keep fighting for world titles, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has also expressed interest in another fight. While she said she wanted the winner of Rose Namajunas vs Weili Zhang, she has also said that she would be down to have a rematch with Carla Esparza to get that title shot.

Joanna beat inaugural strawweight champ Carla to win the title in 2015. While that fight was a fairly one-sided beatdown, Esparza has gone on to redefine her skillset and work her way back towards being the top contender.

Perhaps this is a fight that Dana White would be down to make. It would also be a win-win situation for Joanna, as another victory over Carla would put her right back in title contention like she wants.