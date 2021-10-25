Joanna Jedrzejczyk Removed From UFC Rankings Due To Inactivity

Former UFC strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk said that she would be okay with losing her place in the rankings. This is exactly what happened, as she has been pulled from the rankings altogether.

Jedrzejczyk has not fought since her 2020 title fight defeat to Weili Zhang, in one of the most exciting fight in MMA history, regardless of gender. Since then she has been “living her best life” according to Dana White, which has led to more active contenders at 115lb like Marina Rodrgiuez to call for her place as number 2 in the rankings to removed to make room for people who are still fighting.

It seems that these cries have been heard, and after Joanna herself saying that she does not care, the UFC has decided to remove her from the rankings. While the official rankings have not been updated at the time of writing, it has been reported that with the next update, she will be removed from her number two place position, due to her inactivity.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s removal from the UFC rankings is due to inactivity, I’m told. She’s still on the roster and will be reinserted when she returns to competition. Likely around March 2022. pic.twitter.com/0y7dDFBEUV — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 25, 2021

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Needs No Ranking

The point that Joanna Jedrzejczyk made about not needing her place in the rankings is fairly valid. She noted that it does not matter what number is next to her name, when it comes time for her to fight she will always be getting a big fight, simply because of her place in UFC history.

That being said, there is concern about whether or not she will actually end up making a return to the Octagon, given how brutal her last fight was. She has made it clear that she has no intent on retiring at this point, with interest being in a big fight upon her return, but with two years approaching since her last fight, anticipation is high to see her return.

What do you think about Joanna Jedrzejczyk being removed from the UFC rankings? Do you think she will ever return to the Octagon?