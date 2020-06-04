It was expected that the UFC would be hosting their first event on Fight Island in July. However Dana White says things are moving ahead of schedule, and things can be ready before the end of the month.

When White announced that the UFC was renting a private island to host fights during the global health crisis, fans were blown away. It seemed like a massively extravagant affair, that would cost a ton of money. Regardless, he was still adamant that there would multiple cards held in this mysterious location.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAd9cDRhr8a/?igshid=l04x46ccehpp

Now it would appear that we could be seeing events at Fight Island sooner than we thought. Speaking on the Talk the Talk Show, Dana White confirmed that the Island was indeed going to cost some serious dough. Not only that, but he revealed that the construction was ahead of schedule, and that fights may be able to start before the end of the month.

“Let me tell you about Fight Island,” White said. “Fight Island is so f—ing expensive and so f—ing crazy and almost impossible to pull off. When you’re talking about planes and flying people in from other things. And the restrictions, you have to quarantine people and all these things we’re going through. It’s f—ing insane to be even trying to do this. But I promise you, we will do it, and we will pull it off. “I believe in doing this, it’s going to help grow the sport immensely, it’s going to help financially, and many different ways it’s going to help build the sport and I just know we can do it. But let me tell you how hard it is and how crazy this whole thing has been, man. While people are laying in their fucking pools and enjoying the pandemic, I’ve been over here smoking my executive staff. Burning these guys out, man, it’s been crazy.”

While there is still word on a location for Fight Island, Dana White is hoping to make that revelation soon. As for now, all we have to go on is a hopeful start date of June 27th, for fights to begin taking place on this island.