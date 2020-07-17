With Max Holloway having lost two fights to Alexander Volkanovski, you may think it will be hard for him to get a third fight with the champ. However Dana White says this may not be the case, given the way the fights have gone.

When Holloway lost to Volkanovski the first time it came as a bit of a shock, not necessarily because of the loss, but how fairly one-sided it was. That is why, when the UFC announced they would rematch, the expectation was that the result would be the same. However Max showed a ton of improvement, dropping the champ twice. Ultimately however, the judges would give the nod to Alexander, much to the surprise of fans and fighters watching around the world.

Dana White Is Considering A Trilogy Fight

Usually in situations where a fighter loses to someone twice, it is hard to get a third fight. However Dana White said in a recent interview, that, given how controversial the second fight was, he is considering booking Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 3. Although he says that he will be giving both men some time to rest, this is a route he is giving consideration to.

“I agree (Holloway should have won),” White said. “It’s probably not tough to give him a third fight considering how that thing went down, but I don’t know. Let both these guys go home, spend some time. “It sucks for Volkanovski, to have the title, and go home with everybody saying ‘oh you didn’t win the fight, you didn’t win the fight. He won the fight. He got the decision. You can agree with it, disagree with it, whatever you want to do. The judges that night gave him the fight. I gotta get back to the drawing board and figure out what’s next for them.”

What do you think of this sentiment from Dana White? Did you agree with the decision in the second Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway bout?