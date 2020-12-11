UFC 256 sees Deiveson Figueiredo headlining a second straight PPV, as he takes on Brandon Moreno on short notice. Dana White is always a fan of people like this, and he made his positive feelings known ahead of the event.

White has made it clear over the years, that he really appreciates fighters who are willing to take short notice fights, and step up when the promotion needs them. This is precisely what Figueiredo and Moreno have done, as both men fought separate opponents at UFC 255, but will now make a quick turnaround to face each other in the UFC 256 main event. This came after numerous bouts that were supposed to headline the event got canceled, leaving the UFC in a tight spot.

Dana White Gushes Over Figueiredo

Naturally Dana White is quite thrilled with Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno for stepping up like this. Speaking with ESPN recently, he took some time to compliment both men ahead of their fight. Here, he explained how big it was for them to take the fight, while praising how good the champion has looked recently.

“It’s incredible,” White said. “Not only do I love it, and it’s great for the sport, but the fans love it. I mean, if you’re a real fight fan, you love guys like this that just fought, both coming off incredible finishes, and then turn right around and fight each other again three weeks later. It’s the champion versus the number one contender, it doesn’t get any better than that. “Figueiredo has been on a roll man, this kid’s an absolute monster,” White continued. “He’s been destroying everyone since he’s been champion too. I don’t know. That’s how the oddsmakers have it (with Figueiredo as a big favorite). I don’t know if that’s actually how the fight really plays out, but that’s how they have it.”

Ferguson vs Olivera

The co-main event on UFC 256 is a lightweight contender’s fight between Tony Ferguson and Charles Olivera. Dana White explained that this is a fight that will almost certainly deliver incredible action. Moreover the winner will be put in a big position in the stacked 155lb ranks.

“Tony Ferguson vs Charles Olivera, number three Tony Ferguson versus number seven in the toughest division in the sport,” White explained. “Ferguson is looking to get back into title contention here, and Olivera just keeps setting records. This guy, in finishes he’s tied for number one with sixteen finishes in the UFC. He owns the record for submission wins at fourteen. He’s also the number two guy all time on the bonus list. This guy’s won sixteen bonuses, which equals over $800,00.”

JDS vs Ciryl Gane

The featured bout on the main card is a heavyweight clash between Junior Dos Santos and Ciryl Gane. Dana White is aware of how important this fight is for the former champ JDS, who is trying to break a three-fight losing streak. On the other hand, if Gane wins, Dana says this will thrust him into the upper echelon of the division.

“This guy, Ciryl Gane that (JDS) is fighting, has had four fights canceled and this guy’s finally making his 2020 return,” White said. “This guy’s a beast. He hits like a ton of bricks and he moves like a middleweight. Obviously this is a very important fight for Junior Dos Santos, who is in the twilight of his career, and an important fight for Gane. So it’s a very fun heavyweight matchup on this card. This card is awesome, from top to bottom. “(Gane) is ranked right now at number fourteen and obviously a win over Junior Dos Santos, who is ranked number seven, would be a very big deal for him,” White continued. “It breaks him into the top ten and it starts lining him up for fights with Overeem, or Derrick Lewis. He’s on his way to the title.”

Dana White seems to be fired up about UFC 256, in spite of all of the difficulties the card has had to overcome. The event goes down this weekend, live on PPV.