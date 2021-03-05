Dana White Looking For Number One Contender Fight For TJ Dillashaw’s Return

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was looking to get an immediate title shot upon his return to action. While that is not happening, Dana White is looking to book him in a number one contender’s fight instead.

White and Dillashaw have not been on the best of terms since the then-bantamweight champ tested positive for EPO. He subsequently relinquished his title, and was suspended two years by USADA.

Now he is set to return, and is looking for a big opportunity in his comeback. He has gone on record saying that he would ideally like to get a crack at the winner of this weekend’s UFC 259 title fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

Dana White Says TJ Dillashaw Gets A Contender Fight

While he will not be getting his wish, TJ Dillashaw will be getting a big opportunity upon his return to action. According to Dana White, it is not the winner of Yan vs Sterling, but he has something big planned for the former champ.

Speaking in an interview recently, the UFC bossman said that they are working on putting together a number one contender’s fight for TJ. While he did not say who the opponent would be, he made it clear that the winner would be next in line for the belt.

“We’re working on something for T.J. right now, that would line him up so the winner of that fight would fight for the title next,” White explained.

There are only a few people that Dana White could be referencing, that would make sense in this context. The one that primarily comes to mind is Cory Sandhagen, who has been vocal about his interest in fighting Dillashaw.

Who would you like to see TJ Dillashaw square off against when he returns to action?