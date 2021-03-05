UFC 259 Weigh-Ins: Israel Adesanya Brings Pizza To The Scale, All 3 Title Fights Official

The leading mixed martial arts promotion in the world is back in action this weekend, with an absolutely stacked card. This is the weigh-in results for UFC 259: Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya.

This weekend’s UFC event is a stacked card from top to bottom, with three titles fights at the top of the bill. The most notable one is the champ-champ bout between middleweight king Adesanya and light heavyweight champ Blachowicz.

Aside from Izzy looking to become the first undefeated champ-champ ever, there is also a featherweight tilt between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson in the co-main event. Just before that though, is a bantamweight title clash as Petr Yan looks to get his first title defense against Aljamain Sterling.

UFC 259 Weigh-In Results

Before this weekend’s crazy stacked card can go down, the athletes competing at UFC 259 must first make weight. A whopping 30 competitors are looking to get into a fist fight on Saturday night, and they took the scales on Friday to make their reactive marks.

All three of the titles fights are official, as the six champions and contenders successfully made the mark. Israel Adesanya came in a little bigger than the weight he projected, but was carrying a pizza box on the scales.

Askar Askarov came in one pound over the flyweight limit for his UFC 259 bout with Joseph Benavidez. He chose to not attempt another weigh in, despite being so close to the limit.

Glover Teixeira was selected as the back-up for the UFC 259 main event. He weighed in as a precaution, tipping the scales at 204.5lb.

Below are the complete weigh-in results for UFC 259:

Main Card (PPV, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Jan Blachowicz (205lb) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5lb)

Amanda Nunes (145lb) vs Megan Anderson (144.5lb)

Petr Yan (135lb) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5lb)

Islam Makhachev (156lb) vs Drew Dober (156lb)

Thiago Santos (206lb) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206lb)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Dominick Cruz (136lb) vs Casey Kenney (136lb)

Song Yadong (135.5lb) vs Kyler Phillips (136lb)

Joseph Benavidez (125.5lb) vs Askar Askarov ( 127lb )

) Rogerio Bontorin (126lb) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5lb)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6pm EST/3pm PST)

Tim Elliot (125.5lb) vs Jordan Espinosa (126lb)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5lb) vs Carlos Ulberg (205lb)

Sean Brady (170.5lb) vs Jake Matthews (169.5lb)

Livinha Souza (116lb) vs Amanda Lemos (116lb)

Uros Medic (156lb) vs Aalon Cruz (155lb)

Mario Bautista (135.5lb) vs Trevin Jones (134.5lb)

