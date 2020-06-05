Following his big win against Tyron Woodley, fans were wondering if Gilbert Burns could be close to a title shot. Dana White recently confirmed that this is something the UFC is considering, given how enthusiastic he is.

Burns faced off against Woodley in the main event of the UFC’s return to Las Vegas. It was the biggest fight of his career so far, and he made the most of the opportunity. He completely dominated the former welterweight champ from start to finish, earning a decision victory.

Following this victory, there were questions as to if Gilbert would fight Kamaru Usman for the title next, like he called for after the bout. Speaking on Steve-O’s podcast, UFC President Dana White said that he is aware how motivated Burns is for that fight. He says that the UFC typically rewards this type of enthusiasm.

“Burns told me that night, ‘Let’s turn this s–t right around, I’ll fight Usman now. I’m ready.’ I love that kind of s–t,” White said. “When you’re that guy, it’s highly likely you’re getting that f—ing fight.”

It would not necessarily be surprising if this is the route Dana White chooses to go, for the next welterweight title fight. Although there were other contenders at the top of the division, such as Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal, that were thought to be next in line for Usman. Of course, it is well known that the UFC tends to reward people who are willing to fight on their schedule. At the end of the day, you never know things will really play out.

Do you want to see Kamaru Usman fight Gilbert Burns? Or would you rather him face off against one of the other contenders, and make the Brazilian take one more fight to earn his shot?