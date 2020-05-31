Gilbert Burns Calls for Title Shot Against Kamaru Usman After UFC Vegas Dominating Win

Gilbert Burns Calls for UFC Welterweight Title Shot Against Kamaru Usman

After beating former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Gilbert Burns is ready for a shot at the title. The display that Burns put on was a complete shutout of the former champion. So, Burns was vocal about shooting his shot for a chance at the UFC Welterweight title.

UFC Vegas took place last night at the UFC’s Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although there was no crowd, the excitement for the fights was plentiful. Especially for fans who watched from the comfort of their televisions. The card featured returns of high profile fighters like Tyron Woodley and Mackenzie Dern.

Gilbert Burns was able to easily crush a former champion, Tyron Woodley. As a result, the performance was probably the best and most important win of his career. ‘Durinho’ excelled as he dominated Woodley from bell to bell. Burns even managed to drop Woodley, apply tremendous top pressure, and show strength in the clinch. He dominated T Woody in every facet of mixed martial arts. So much so, that the judges scored the fight 50-44, 50-44, and 50-45 for Burns.

Burns on Title Shot Against Kamaru Usman

After the win, Gilbert was quite pleased with his performance. Although he wasn’t able to get a finish, he was able to showcase his dominance over a fighter who once held the strap. Speaking to the media, Burns called for a title shot against his training partner Kamaru Usman.

“I love the champ, my training partner Kamaru Usman but give me a shot,” said Burns. “Dana White, Hunter [Campbell], Sean Shelby, Kamaru, I want to fight for the title. “(I have) A lot of love, a lot of respect for you but I think I’m next,” continued Burns. ” I’m right there. I can fight in July. I want to fight for the title.”

Making the Fight

Although Burns was able to successfully defeat Woodley, the champion Usman is a different level. Furthermore, contenders like Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and Leon Edwards all stand in the way. But, if Burns were to face Usman, who do fans favor in the matchup?