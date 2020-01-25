Leon Edwards ‘Guaranteed’ Title Shot With Win Over Tyron Woodley At UFC London

Edwards Next In Line With Woodley Win

Leon Edwards claims he will get the next crack at the welterweight title if he defeats Tyron Woodley — and it’s even written in his contract.

Edwards is set to take on Woodley in the main event of UFC London on March 21. It will undoubtedly be the Birmingham native’s biggest test thus far.

But if he’s able to pass with flying colors, Edwards — who signed a new multi-fight UFC deal earlier this week — will get a title shot against current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“I think Usman is injured at the moment, they’re saying, so if we can fight in March and he’s still free before summer, I think I’ll be the next in line,” Edwards told TSN recently when asked if Jorge Masvidal could get the next title shot. “That’s what written in my contract, that I’ll be the next in line. “… Yeah, for sure. After beating Tyron Woodley, I will receive a title shot next. … After beating him, it’s guaranteed I’m next in line.”

Edwards is currently on a seven-fight winning streak and is most recently coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Rafael dos Anjos in the summer.

If he is able to defeat Woodley and make a statement while doing so, it would certainly be hard to deny him.

It would also set him up with a rematch against Usman, who happens to be the last person to have defeated Edwards when they met back in 2015.