Dana White Blasts Deontay Wilder For ‘Bulls–t’ 40lb Costume

Dana White Rips Deontay Wilder For Pre-Fight Costume

Dana White is definitely not a fan of shenanigans during fighter walk outs. Therefore it comes as little surprise that he was quick to fire shots after Deontay Wilder’s extravagant walk out costume.

Wilder lost his heavyweight title, and undefeated boxing record, when he took on Tyson Fury. Over the course of seven rounds, he was battered, before his corner threw in the towel. Following the fight, Deontay made the excuse that he had such a poor performance, due to the 40lb costume he wore on his way to the ring.

Someone who did not care much for this excuse, is UFC President Dana White. When recently asked about it by TMZ Sports, he did not hold back on his thoughts about the matter.

“If you think about boxing and fights when fighters are getting ready, they’re in the back, they’re relaxing. Some guys sleep. Some guys just lay around and chill. Then you get up, you time it out, do your warm-up. Then you throw something on to stay warm. You don’t put all this gear on and all this stuff. That’s why I don’t do any of that bullshit in the UFC. I don’t like it. I don’t like any of that.”

Dana White makes his feelings clear about his dislike for over the top walkouts, like Deontay Wilder’s. Moreover he seems pretty confident that this sort of issue would never happen in the UFC. Ultimately, time will tell if that was truly the cause of the lackluster showing.