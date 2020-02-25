Deontay Wilder Exercises Rematch Clause for Trilogy Fight Against Tyson Fury, Blames Walkout Costume for Performance

Deontay Wilder to Execute Rematch Clause Against Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder will choose to exercise his rematch clause to face Tyson Fury for the third time. After being defeated by Fury via 7th round TKO, Deontay made no excuses immediately after the fight. However, now Wilder is claiming that his walkout costume led to issues that ultimately played a role in costing him the fight. And, when the rematch happens, it’s scheduled to take place during summertime.

Fury vs Wilder II

Many questioned Wilder’s tactics from the very beginning of the fight. Instead of using his trademark style when he walks opponents down and lands his trademark right hand, he came out poised. He paced himself, threw an occasional jab, and fought the majority of the entire fight on his back foot.

As Fury continued to gain momentum, he was able to corner Wilder and unleash a barrage of punches. Those very punches caused Deontay’s corner to throw in the towel during the 7th round, resulting in a TKO loss.

Wilder Rematch Clause

Part of Wilder’s contract stated that he would be able to get a rematch against Fury if he lost his WBC title. So, it was reported that Deontay would exercise his right to the rematch. Furthermore, Wilder stated that the gigantic costume that he wore to the ring affected his performance.

Full story coming to @TheAthleticBOX shortly: Deontay Wilder @BronzeBomber tells me he is definitely exercising his rematch clause for a summer trilogy against @Tyson_Fury, that his legs were weakened by his 45-pound costume he wore to the ring to honor Black History Month. — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) February 24, 2020

According to Lance Pugmire, Wilder told The Athletic that his legs were weakened by his walkout costume to the ring. The costume was in honor of Black History Month and weighed around 45lbs.

Making the Fight

Many Tyson Fury fans were hoping that Wilder would not exercise his rematch. That way, Fury could begin the process of finally making a match against Anthony Joshua. So, now that Wilder his rematch, both men will have to prepare against one another once again.

Do fans want to see the trilogy bout? And if so, will Wilder wear another one of his iconic walkout costumes? Let us know.