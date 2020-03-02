Wilder Activates Rematch Clause, Trilogy with Fury Set for July 18th

Deontay Wilder Rematch Clause Sets Up Trilogy for July 18th

Both Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have put on a pair of some of the most entertaining and exciting boxing matches of all time. Now, their rivalry will officially become a trilogy. Due to Wilder’s contract, he has the right to exercise a rematch should he lose his WBC Heavyweight championship. After Fury’s dominant win via TKO in the 7th round, Wilder has activated his rematch clause for a trilogy bout this summer.

Wilder vs Fury

In their first matchup, Wilder was able to retain his WBC championship via split-draw. In the 9th round of the fight, Wilder dropped Fury with a thunderous right hand. Aware of Deontay’s power, media and fans around the world thought that the fight was over. But, miraculously, Fury was able to rise from the canvas and continue the fight.

Replay of the Fury knockdown in round 9! #WilderFury pic.twitter.com/xyJhWofJly — The Sports Junky (@TheSportsJunky1) December 2, 2018

The split draw set up the rematch. In the first fight, many thought that Fury actually won the fight. Which made the rematch much more interesting to fans around the world. It became a spectacle like no other and easily one of the most anticipated fights in heavyweight history.

Fury vs Wilder II

Many questioned Wilder’s tactics from the very beginning of the fight. Instead of using his trademark style when he walks opponents down and lands his trademark right hand, he came out poised. He paced himself, threw an occasional jab, and fought the majority of the entire fight on his back foot.

As Fury continued to gain momentum, he was able to corner Wilder and unleash a barrage of punches. Those very punches caused Deontay’s corner to throw in the towel during the 7th round, resulting in a TKO loss.

Activating the Rematch Clause

Due to the loss, Wilder is able to activate his rematch clause which he recently made official.

According to SportsCenter, the trilogy fight is planning to take place on July 18th at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. If the alleged date remains true, combat sports fans are in for a treat. Not only will Fury vs Wilder 3 take place, but so will the UFC’s International Fight Week which is rumored to feature Conor McGregor.

Once the bout is made official, expect fight fans around the world to flood the Vegas streets.