Dana White: UFC Shows Will ‘100 Percent’ Go To Arizona If Not Nevada

Arizona An Option For UFC Shows

UFC president Dana White is open to hosting events in Arizona in the near future.

The promotion completed a successful week that included three events in Jacksonville capped off by UFC Florida last night. The next event is set to take place May 30 although there is no confirmed location as of now.

White is hoping that it can take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas provided the state of Nevada eases stay-at-home orders and allows for professional sports to resume. He even added that he would be disappointed if it didn’t end up taking place there.

However, there is another option in the state of Arizona.

Governor Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that professional sports can resume as of Saturday (yesterday) provided there are no fans and health guidelines are followed.

And that is where White will go next if Nevada isn’t an option.

“That’s where I’ll go,” White said at the UFC Florida post-fight press conference when asked about bringing shows to Arizona. “That’s 100 percent where I’ll go.”

The May 30 show was originally set to take place on May 23 before it was rescheduled. A welterweight bout between former champion Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns is expected to headline the show.