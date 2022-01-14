Medical Coalition Sends Open Letter To Spotify Regarding Joe Rogan’s COVID-19 ‘Misinformation’

‘Dr.’ Joe Rogan is under fire for his ‘practices’.

Rogan’s Thoughts

The UFC commentator and comedian has a different insight than most when it comes to COVID-19. He has allegedly found a process to beat the virus, with UFC President Dana White recovering so quickly under the advice of Rogan.

Rogan isn’t just spreading his ideas to beat COVID-19 among his circles of friends. He’s spreading his advice (and other thoughts) to the world. Or at least to those with a Spotify subscription.

The star’s podcasts are exclusively on Spotify, after he signed a $100M deal with the streaming service. However, his deal with Spotify wouldn’t come without some problems.

Another Problem

In the latest controversy, over 200 medical professionals and educators have called for action when it comes to Rogan’s content regarding COVID-19. The medical coalition have campaigned, writing an ‘open letter‘ to have Spotify put a ‘misinformation policy’ over Rogan’s podcasts.

“With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence,” the letter reads. “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”

The breaking point which sparked the letter would be Rogan’s episode from New Years Eve 2021. The last episode of the year would feature Dr. Robert Malone. The coalition’s open letter would pinpoint Spotify of failing to ‘mitigate the spread of misinformation’ by letting Rogan’s podcast stream to 11M+ people.

This Wouldn’t Stop There

That wasn’t all. The authors of the open letter would also address Dr. Malone of ‘promoting baseless conspiracy theories’ and that “the JRE has a concerning history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Among this would be even more accusations. The letter would feature Rogan making ‘misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine.” They even went at Rogan, saying he is against the vaccine: “[Rogan] discouraged vaccination in young people and children, incorrectly claimed that mRNA vaccines are ‘gene therapy,’ promoted off-label use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 (contrary to FDA warnings), and spread a number of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.”

Dana White would use ivermectin among other things to treat himself and his family’s COVID-19 cases last year, as advised by Rogan. They would all recover faster than usual, despite it being against FDA warnings.

‘A Scientific Concern’

Despite Dana’s claim that Rogan’s advice worked, the medical professionals and educators would argue that Rogan’s thoughts were making their lives harder. With millions of viewers listening to JRE, the members of the coalition claim they have work harder to fix ”the public’s damaged understanding of science and medicine.”

“This is not only a scientific or medical concern; it is a sociological issue of devastating proportions and Spotify is responsible for allowing this activity to thrive on its platform,” the letter ends. (h/t: Spotify)