(Video) Dana White Rips Triller Boxing Club After UFC 262

UFC President Dana White wasn’t joking around when he said he was tired of speaking on anything involving Triller. During the UFC 262 post-fight press conference, White ripped the media members who continuously ask him about Jake Paul or anyone who is a part of the Triller Fight Club, including their CEO Ryan Kavanaugh.

White vs. Kavanaugh

Dana has voiced his opinions on Triller’s product, stating that although their business model makes money, it’s much different from the elite competition shown during UFC broadcasts. Recently, Kavanaugh posted on social media that Dana White is stopping UFC legend Georges St Pierre from competing in a Triller card boxing match against Oscar De La Hoya.

Dana White Rips Triller

During the UFC 262 presser, Dana was asked about Triller, and he ripped the entire organization to shreds with his words of disdain.

“Oh my god, don’t even ask me about these idiots,” White said “Who gives a sh*t? Does anybody give a sh*t? I don’t give a sh*t what they think. You think I care what Triller thinks? I don’t even take their calls. This idiot calls me everyday. Texts me every day ‘please answer my call, please talk to me, why won’t you talk to me?’ Cause I don’t give a f*ck about you. Do your thing. Leave me alone. F*cking do whatever it is you’re doing. Knock yourself out. I could care less. “I have no interest in talking to any of those idiots. They can do their thing. Do your thing. Stop talking about me. What do you give a sh*t what I’m doing? Go do your thing. I get it but get out of here. What are you doing? I don’t even know what you’re doing. What’s this thing you’re trying to build? What are you doing? What do I have to do with it or my guys? Do your thing. What are you doing? Are you starting an MMA organization?”

Burning Bridges

It’s safe to say that Dana White will never conduct business with Triller, especially if the CEO continues to try and publically humiliate Dana for his business decisions, whether right or wrong.

Should Georges St Pierre be allowed to compete wherever he wants?