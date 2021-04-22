Dana White Threatens to “Slap Legal Letter” to Jake Paul if he Keeps Calling Out UFC Fighters

UFC President Dana White has officially had enough of Jake Paul and his calling out of UFC fighters. White stated that he might be forced to make it a legal matter if Paul continues to call out UFC fighters.

Jake Paul is either believing his hype or his boxing abilities. Either way, since easily defeating former UFC fighter Ben Askren, Paul sent waves on social media calling out various MMA fighters and boxers. Paul even decided to call out former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier one of the more unusual callouts.

Dana White Threatens Legal Action

In the past, Jake has called out Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz. His latest callout involved former UFC double-champion Daniel Cormier. However, Dana White is sick and tired of Paul using his roster to garner more attention. He spoke with Yahoo Sports to issue a stern warning if the callouts from Paul continue to happen.

“Why don’t you go fight a f***ing boxer?” White proposed to Yahoo Sports. “What the f**k do these guys keep talking to UFC guys for? I’m gonna have to slap them with another f***ing legal letter, these f***ing idiots. Go talk to f***ing boxers. What are you doing?”

Woodley Calls Out Jake Paul

After Paul vs. Askren, video footage showed former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley disagrees with J’Leon Love, a cornerman with Paul backstage. After the confrontation was made public, Woodley spoke with Ariel Helwani to detail what happened backstage. Additionally, he called out Paul to a boxing match, although he doesn’t believe that Jake would accept the fight.

However, Woodley admitted that he doesn’t know the logistics of how he would be allowed to face Jake Paul inside of the boxing ring, especially while he’s still under contract with the UFC.

After hearing Dana speak, Woodley certainly has his answers.