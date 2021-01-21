Dana White Claims To Have Caught An Illegal Streamer Ahead Of UFC 257: ‘We Got You F—ker’

Ahead of the massive UFC 257 pay-per-view card, Dana White has been waging war against the illegal streamers of the world. Now he says that he has caught a pirate and is waiting for them to stream the event.

The more the price of UFC PPVs go up, the more illegal streaming has become a prevalent issue. Fans have found numerous ways to watch the UFC’s content without having to fork over thousands of dollars a year.

This is something that has been the ire of White for a long time, but he has amped things up ahead of Conor McGregor’s return at UFC 257. He has been making claims that he has something planned for pirates, and that he looks forward to their crying and begging.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc)

Ladies and Gentlemen, Dana White Got ‘Em

At the UFC 257 pre-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about his ongoing war against internet pirates. While he is still being hush-hush about his grand plan to bring people to justice, he did have something interesting to say.

Apparently he and his team of tech specialists have tracked down an illegal streamer. They are just waiting for this pirate to try and stream UFC 257, before busting them in the act.

“I’m glad you asked me about that because we got one. We got ’em,” White said. “We’re watching this guy right now. All you have to do is turn it on, on Saturday and we got you f–ker. I can’t wait. Turn it on, on Saturday streamers and see what happens. Thank you for asking me that question.”

Now, who is to say what Dana White has figured out and has planned for this supposed illegal streamer that he has caught. However it might perturb him to know that there is more than one streamer out there.

What do you make of these comments from Dana ahead of UFC 257?