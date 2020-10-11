UFC Fight Island 5 was arguably one of the greatest “Fight Night” cards in UFC plus. Additionally, the card now serves as the home for one of, if not, the greatest knockouts in the history of the sport. So much so, that Joaquin Buckley walked out of Abu Dhabi $50k richer. Subsequently, Buckley was able to share an emotional moment with UFC President Dana White in regards to the bonus, which was captured on camera.

Fight Island 5

Before the sound of the final bell, Buckley was standing across the octagon looking at an undefeated fighter in Impa Kasanganay. The fight started with pace and energy from both men, who attempted to land big shots on each other in a back and forth methodical brawl.

Then, Buckley threw a kick that Kasanganay caught. He used the energy to spin and produced a brutal heel kick to the center of his opponent’s head. Once Impa’s lights went out, fans and fighters immediately shared their reactions.

Dana White Shares Moment With Joaquin Buckley

After the fight, Buckley was greeted by Dana White. An emotional Buckley was caught on camera during the exchange, which had encouraging words from Dana.

"Aw naw, you gonna make me cry." See @Newmansa94's wholesome reaction when greeted backstage by @danawhite after his viral KO 😌 #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/MCqhsIZWlb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 11, 2020

“So I always talk about, when you’re on a card, right, ‘How do you stand out?” said Dana. “Everybody’s saying ‘just give him $200,000 tonight. Give him every bonus!’ Nobody’s ever seen anything like that. Sean Shelby texted me and said, ‘Write him a check right now for 50 grand and go give it to him before he gets out of the octagon.’”

50 G’s Baby

Throughout the exchange, Buckley was shown visibly excited, and on the verge of tears. He, as well as Cory Sandhagen, Tom Breese, and Chris Daukaus all won performance bonuses. However, if the performance was as special as Dana White says it was, he should expect some undisclosed extra money from the UFC to hit his bank account.