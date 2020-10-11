With three months still to go until the end of the year, we might already have the best knockout of 2020.

During tonight’s UFC Fight Island 5 event live from Yas Island Abu Dhabi, history was made. The then-undefeated Impa Kasanganay (now 8-1), was set to face the up and coming Joaquim Buckley in the middleweight division. The fight took place on the undercard but it might have stolen the show.

Buckley was looking for his first win in the UFC but Kasanganay certainly had other plans. The first round was a back and forth battle, and both fighters landed some big shots. This fight had allures of a “Fight of The Night”, but Buckley decided to end the show early. In the second round, Buckley threw a kick that was easily caught by Kasanganay. While everyone thought it would lead to an easy takedown for Kasanganay, Buckley used the momentum to spin and delivered a brutal kick to the head of his opponent. You could see the lights go out in Kasanganay’s eyes as he fell to the mat.

Immediately after, MMA fans and fighters around the world couldn’t wait to share their reaction to this incredible knockout. Many qualified it as the best knockout in UFC history. While it isn’t the first spinning back kick knockout in UFC history, the way in which it happened certainly makes it one of the most impressive.

Buckley advocated for a “Performance of The Night” bonus and unless something insane happens next, he will probably earn an extra 50K for this incredible knockout.

Results: Joaquin Buckley def. Impa Kasanganay via KO (spinning back kick) – Round 2, 2:03

Check the highlights below:

THE MOST UNBELIEVABLE KO IN UFC HISTORY 🤯 #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/O7BOJg8h9c — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020