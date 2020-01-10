Dan Hooker: Paul Felder Has ‘Crossed The Line,’ Now Things Are Personal

Dan Hooker Says His Fight With Paul Felder Has Become Personal

The bout between Dan Hooker and Paul Felder was already met with some serious excitement. However, now it seems that things are personal for at least one of them.

Hooker is looking to get one of the biggest wins of his career, against Felder at UFC Fight Night 168. The bout takes place in his home country of New Zealand, against a top level opponent. As a result, a win here would propel the City Kickboxing product into the top of the lightweight rankings.

Ahead of the bout, Hooker and Felder had a very intense face off. In addition to that, Felder had some harsh words for his opponent. This was something that “The Hangman” did not take too kindly too, as he made clear in a recent interview.

“It’s definitely crossed that line for me,” Hooker said. “I didn’t feel that this fight needed any of that. I didn’t feel like this fight needed anything added to it, you know? We’re two of the best, we’re both just brawlers, we love to come in there and throw down.” “I don’t think it was necessary,” Hooker continued. “but if he wants to start throwing those things out there, I’m not going to sit back and take it. I’m going to retaliate, I’m going to bring the heat and yeah, it’s definitely crossed the line for me, gone into a very personal nature.”

In addition to that, Hooker promised a quick start to their fight, but he is prepared for a long fight. No matter what happens, he is looking for a finish.

“I’m going to fold that boy like a deckchair, I promise you,” said Hooker.

Who do you have winning this bout between Paul Felder and Dan Hooker, on February 23rd.