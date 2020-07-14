Some things in life are undeniable without question. The sky is blue, taxes must be paid, and Colby Covington hates Jorge Masvidal. Seemingly so, Jorge hates Colby as well. The pair of ex- American Top Team teammates have traded verbal blows back and forth during interviews, as well as the occasional roasting tweet on Twitter. Now that Masvidal has lost to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, it sets up a bunch of likely scenarios for his next opponent. Covington seems to be already promoting the potential match by saying that he knocked out Masvidal the last time they trained together.

ATT Break Up

Now that Masvidal and Covington are no longer teammates, it’ll be a lot easier to settle their beef. Both men have wanted to fight each other for a long time. Even if the fight wasn’t sanctioned. In Masvidal’s post-fight interview after UFC 251, he said that he would entertain the idea of fighting Colby. Although he believes that it would be a step down in competition.

Covington Speaks About Masvidal

Covington has always said he would fight Masvidal. In fact, he believes that the fight has to happen. Of course, at the end of the day, both men would like a chance to win the Welterweight title. But now that Jorge is free, now was the perfect time for Colby to trash talk Masvidal once again.

Colby appears to be a regular on the Youtube show Submission Radio. During the latest episode, Colby told a story about how he knocked out Jorge during their last time training together.

“He (Masvidal) has no chance to last five rounds with me, and he knows that deep down inside that I have a different level to my game than Marty Fakenewsman. He knows that deep down inside. That’s why he’s not gonna step in the octagon with me,” said Colby. “Last time we trained, he got knocked out unconscious with a high kick. I faked a takedown, came up. So, he knows who his Daddy is. I’m Jorge Masvidal’s father. That is my son. I’m the King of Miami. I’m Miami’s King, and anybody can come get it. I ain’t gonna pick and choose easy fights and try and say who I’m gonna fight, I’m gonna take anybody, cause I’m the best in the world and that’s what the best in the world does.”

Making the Fight

Perhaps both men will get a chance to settle their long rivaled beef. For now, Masvidal will be counting a nice payday from his time spent on Fight Island. Maybe after, the beef can end with either a resolved friendship or a broken jaw.