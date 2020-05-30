Colby Covington: Jorge Masvidal Beef Needs To Be Settled In Octagon

Covington: Masvidal Would Be Reason Fight Never Happens

No longer at American Top Team, there is an even greater chance Colby Covington finally fights Jorge Masvidal.

The two former roommates and training partners have been verbally going at each other for a while with tensions boiling to such a point that it eventually led to Covington’s departure from the gym.

But that also means there is no conflict of interest or tensions with coaches and training partners anymore. That is why the former interim welterweight champion feels his beef with “Gamebred” needs to be settled inside the Octagon — that is, if Masvidal is willing to sign on the dotted line.

“Absolutely, I do feel like it needs to be settled in the cage,” Covington told MMA Junkie. “But at the same time, if he doesn’t settle it in the cage, it will only be one reason and one person why it didn’t get settled in the cage – and that’ll be because of him. So if he tucks his tail in between his legs and runs away like the good little (expletive) that he is – he knows I’m his daddy, he knows I gave him so many spankings – so if he runs away, fans will know he’s a coward and he’s scared to fight. “He doesn’t want to fight the best in the world, and we found out he’s all hype. He’s a 50-50 journeyman. Look at his record. His resume speaks for itself. He’s been knocked out. He’s been tapped out. Back in high school, he dropped out, and when we used to live together, I kicked him out. He’s a little (expletive).”

Of course, Covington’s main goal is the welterweight title.

He has his own rivalry with current champion Kamaru Usman and has been campaigning for a rematch following his somewhat controversial fifth-round TKO defeat to him back in December. Regardless, “Chaos” plans on fighting both of them.

“Make no mistake about it: I’m fighting ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal. I’m going to fight ‘Marty Fake Newsman,’” Covington said. “It doesn’t matter which order.”

And if a Masvidal fight doesn’t materialize inside the Octagon, there’s always the option of the streets.

“If we don’t fight in the cage, for sure if I ever see him in the streets. We will fight, and he knows what’s going to happen when that happens,” Covington added. “Deep down, he knows. He can try and hide it. He can try and make up all these fake lies that he likes to do: ‘Oh he’s crying,’ ‘Oh, he’s this,’ ‘Oh, he didn’t pay my coach.’ They’re some lies. But he’s never said anything about my skills because he knows last time we trained, I put him out cold.”

Hopefully the pair can settle their beef in the near future as it’s certainly one of the more anticipated matchups in the promotion today.