UFC fighters are coming to their senses in regard to how much money they’re being paid. For a long time, mixed martial artists were relatively quiet when it came to fighter pay. But, now that some of the top stars in the sport are speaking out, a lot of them are choosing to sit out as well. Especially Jon Jones, who is in the middle of a huge beef with the UFC and Dana White. While Jones has made a lot of money in the promotion, it’s not nearly enough as what he thinks he deserves. So, Jones is more than willing to sit out until a lucrative offer comes his way.

Fighter Pay vs UFC

Jones is currently not happy with both the UFC and Dana White specifically. In regards to Jon and a potential super fight with Francis Ngannou at heavyweight, negotiations to make the fight happen are stalling. Jon has stated that Dana is lying about the amount of money that he asked for. While Dana has stated that Jon can either sit out or he can fight. But, he won’t be getting an alleged $20 or $30 million.

Jon Jones Speaks on Fighter Pay

Jones recently sat down with Steve-O on his “Wild Ride” podcast. During the show, he emphasized not having the desire to fight until he’s paid what he is worth.

“I’m not asking for anything outrageous, and I know we’re in a pandemic, said Jones. And, I know when you’re a multimillionaire and you’re asking for more, it makes you seem like this greedy person.I’m very aware of all of this, but I’m also very aware that I have the voice and the platform to make (a) change.” “Most of the guys who are doing the absolute worst are not in the position that they can say publicly, ‘I have a second job, I’m borrowing money from my parents,” Jon continued. “I know so many fighters who are living in the Jackson Wink MMA gym because they can’t afford to have their own apartment, and they’re UFC fighters. So this is sad.”

Satisfying the Fighters

While many people will think that Jones is being greedy, there is an entire crop of fighters that are thankful for him using his voice. Sharing the mission of fighter pay with other names in the sport like Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor, and Leslie Smith could very well invoke the change that Jones is seeking.