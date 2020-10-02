We just might be getting the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Just a day after the two lightweight contenders seemingly agreed to a charity mixed martial arts fight earlier this week, UFC president Dana White claimed to have offered them a fight inside the Octagon.

And the latest according to White is that Poirier has accepted the bout — which will take place in January — and that a response from McGregor is all they’re waiting on. White added they’re expecting a response by 5:00 p.m. PT on Friday.

“Dana White tells @Farah_Hannoun of @UFCarabia that Dustin Poirier has accepted a fight with Conor McGregor in January and that they are expecting to hear back from McGregor by 5:00 pm PT today.”

Dana White tells @Farah_Hannoun of @UFCarabia that Dustin Poirier has accepted a fight with Conor McGregor in January and that they are expecting to hear back from McGregor by 5:00 pm PT today. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 2, 2020

McGregor To Finally Fight Again?

McGregor called for a fight with Poirier on social media after expressing frustration at his inactivity and having to explain why he was looking to fight Diego Sanchez and just about any other fighter in order to remain active.

The Irishman was initially looking to have an active season in 2020 after enjoying a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone in January. However, he is yet to compete since. Should he accept the fight with Poirier, it would mean he will be competing for the first time in a year.

McGregor and Poirier fought back in 2014 in a featherweight bout that saw the former come out on top with a first-round TKO win.