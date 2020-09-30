It was recently reported that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier were trying to fight, even without the UFC’s consent. Now it seems that this will not be a concern, as Dana White has taken matters into his own hands.

Fans have been clamoring for quite some time to see a rematch between McGregor and Poirier. The two faced each other at featherweight, but have since moved up to lightweight, where they have each had their own successes. Therefore fans have been really curious to see how a second fight would go. It seemed like we would be getting some form of it too, as Conor called for a charity sparring match in boxing, which falls alongside Poirier’s philanthropist beliefs.

Martial art sparring match in aid of charity. Dublin, December 12th 2020.

Free to air spar. McGregor vs Poirier.

List of chosen charities available soon. All donations welcome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cLfFbQ0IJF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 30, 2020

Dana White Offers Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier Bout Agreements

Naturally Dana White did not take too kindly to the fact that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier were trying to compete outside of the UFC’s control. Therefore, as he explained in a recent interview, he is attempting to take matters into his own hands. Apparently the UFC has offered contracts to both men, for them to face each other in the Octagon instead.

“He called out Poirier for a fight with Conor in Dublin for charity. So we offered them both a fight. We offered Dustin and Conor a fight, so we’re waiting to hear back from both of them,” White said.

If it’s a fight @TheNotoriousMMA wants, it seems to be a fight he’ll get.@DanaWhite tells @RobbieBarstool that an offer has officially been made to Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier (@DustinPoirier) for a fight inside the UFC. They are currently waiting to hear back. pic.twitter.com/cOXKZ8FAPu — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 30, 2020

This comes off the back of a public back and forth between Dana White and Conor McGregor, where each has accused the other of not being honest about fight offers. So it is unclear if this is just another public ploy from the Irishman, or if he and Dustin Poirier will be fighting. Either way, Dustin seems down to take the fight under both conditions, as he alluded to on Twitter.

I Accept — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 30, 2020

Would you rather see Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor fight for charity, or inside the UFC’s Octagon?