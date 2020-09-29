Each time the UFC puts on an event on Fight Island, the aura and mystique of the place seem to channel a remarkable chain of events in the community. Time after time, the cards display great fights, with unexplainable news in the UFC to follow. After UFC 253, Conor McGregor has challenged Dustin Poirier to a charity exhibition MMA match on social media. Since then, Poirier has responded and welcomes the challenge to support his charity, The Good Fight.

McGregor Proposes Charity Match Against Dustin Poirier

McGregor took his initial proposal to social media. On the platform, he asked if Poirier would like to engage in a charity mixed martial arts event in Ireland. McGregor’s hospitality kicked in, proposing to pay for the flight as well as donating to Poirier’s “The Good Fight” charity.

“Hey bro! (Do) you want to do an MMA charity fight? Zero to do with the UFC. I will donate half a mill towards your charity for it. Sell it on PPV or work a tv deal and we work out other charities that are close to my heart also. I am engaged in many. Strictly a charity “exhibition,” Wrote McGregor. December 12th in the Point depot, Ireland. No weigh ins. Open weight, unified rules. I will arrange all travel fare for you and family. McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation. Charity Mixed Martial Arts!”

After the proposal, Poirier immediately accepted the fight. As an avid philanthropist, one of Dustin’s primary focuses to aid others through is charity.

“I’m in! Let’s do it! A lot of people will benefit from this,” wrote Poirier on Twitter.

Navigating Through UFC Obstacles

Unfortunately for both men, they could be facing a multitude of obstacles that prevent the match from happening. Primarily UFC President Dana White, who would more than likely have to approve any MMA match from happening outside of his organization.

In the past, the UFC has allowed McGregor to participate in boxing matches. However, the fight was a cross-promotion event that also benefitted the UFC. Saying that the event would be for charity applies a ton of pressure on the UFC to do the right thing.

After all, they wouldn’t want to be the reason to prevent Poirier and McGregor from changing lives, would they?