Conor McGregor Warns That Dustin Poirier Has ‘Awoken A Beast’ Ahead Of UFC 264

Heading into this trilogy fight at UFC 264, both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a ton of pressure to get the win. However Conor seems to be ultra confident, if his latest social media post is any indication.

McGregor was easily able to beat Poirier when they first fought in 2014. The featherweight bout ended in the first round, with Dustin being on the receiving end of a TKO loss.

Seven years later, they met again at lightweight, but this time around Dustin got his revenge by scoring a TKO win in the second round of the UFC 257 main event. This has opened the door to their trilogy fight, set to take place in July at UFC 264.

Conor McGregor Has A Beast Inside Him

Despite the fairly easy way he was defeated in January, Conor McGregor has been the epitome of confident heading into this summer rubber match. He has expressed no doubts in his ability to correct the mistakes from this second fight, and replicate the results of the first.

This was seen again recently, with a post to his Twitter. Here the Irishman vowed that he will have a flawless victory this time around, saying that Dustin has awoken a beast within him.

“July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully! ” McGregor wrote. “They wanna play a game of tactics? No problem, see you in there. You’ve awoken a beast. A beast with the backing of a much higher power! Say your prayers “

Time will tell if Conor McGregor is able to make the adjustments needed to get the win over Dustin Poirier the third time around. One thing is for sure though, and that is he is feeling as confident as he has ever been before heading into this highly anticipated contest.