People seem to have a newfound respect for Khabib Nurmagomedov, following his most recent win at UFC 254. Someone who unsurprisingly does not feel this way is his old rival, Conor McGregor.

The beef between McGregor and Khabib is very real and very toxic, even after they fought in 2018. Nevertheless, Conor still found a way to show a slight bit of respect for Khabib after his father died earlier this year. Then this respect was shown again after Nurmagomedov choked out Justin Gaethje and retired at UFC 254, with Conor simultaneously showing respect to the Dagestani, while trashing his foe.

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

I will carry on.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

Conor McGregor Tears Down Khabib’s Accomplishments

Do not be fooled by the respect shown, Conor McGregor is still not a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov. He made that very clear when MMAJunkie’s Mike Bohn posted to Twitter with a list of accomplishments that Khabib has gotten in his career, giving stats of his UFC run. Conor responded to this, tearing down the accomplishments and correcting the record on what Mike got wrong, while also dropping a bit of UFC knowledge.

“Rushed work Michael,” McGregor wrote. “Andre’s Belorussian, and the reason the Belarus flag is on the newly designed belt. Along with 7 other countries of the first Champion winners. Oleg Taktarov is the other Russian winner you seek. Although in tournament format it was without an official belt. “The first official UFC belt was presented at, yes you guessed it, UFC Twelve,” McGregor continued. “Mark Coleman the winner, ensuring America’s flag on today’s new belt design. Alongside Netherlands,Bas. Canada,Carlos. Belarus,Andre. Brazil,Bustamante. Poland,Joanna. England,Michael.

Ireland,Conor 🇮🇪 “Also… the rest of those stats are garbage,” McGregor concluded. “Multiple tied seconds, most takedowns in a division bar someone else, etc etc.

It’s a garbage list full of overstretched accomplishments.”

It is not particularly surprising that Conor McGregor has been nitpicking the accomplishments of his rival. Nevertheless, deep down even he can not deny how impressive the resume of Khabib Nurmagomedov was.