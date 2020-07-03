The history between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is well known. The animosity between the two fighters led to the infamous bus accident in Brooklyn and was followed up by the biggest pay-per-view in UFC history. But even after this fight, the two camps kept a profound dislike for each other noticeably on social media. However, in the wake of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s death, Conor McGregor issued a statement on Twitter.

“The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.”

In the midst of the rivalry between McGregor and his son, Abdulmanap remained the voice of reason. He chose to forgive the Irishman days after UFC 229. He even addressed McGregor in an Instagram post in 2018. “As-salamu alaykum all, I forgive Conor McGregor, all in the past. It is necessary to make an analysis of everything that happened and learn lessons. After talking with aksakals and wise countrymen, they decided to move to other heights. I hope this is a blessing.”