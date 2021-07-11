Pros React To Dustin Poirier Stops Conor McGregor, Gilbert Burns Decisions Wonderboy at UFC 264

The highly-anticipated trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was cut short as McGregor’s ankle folded at the end of round 1. McGregor shouting in pain echoed to the world, leaving many in awe. Poirier would be declared the winner via doctor stoppage.

In the co-main event, Gilbert Burns decisions Stephen Thompson.

Here is how the pros reacted to Dustin Poirier’s win and Conor McGregor’s unfortunate injury.

McGregor vs Poirier 3:

McGregor was taking an ass whipping, why’s he talking crazy now. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 11, 2021

What a straight bitch take it like a man son 🤣 — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) July 11, 2021

This sport is so crazy. You never want to see anyone go down with an injury of this severity. I hope Conor recovers and bounces back. #UFC264 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 11, 2021

I knew Connor was limping before that fight! Will be interesting to hear if he had a injury going into that. I don’t see ankles just breaking like that. #Ufc264 — Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) July 11, 2021

What’s the chances Conor ever fights again? — Funky (@Benaskren) July 11, 2021

WTF — Michael Venom Page (@Michaelpage247) July 11, 2021

Crazy, broke ankle. — Jon Fitch 🏴‍☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) July 11, 2021

Did McGregor go for the clinch first?? I think so 🤣 — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) July 11, 2021

This takedown is Perfect for Dustin. Same as their last fight! #UFC264 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) July 11, 2021

Really wanted to see more of that fight 🔥🔥🔥 #ufc264 — Randa Markos (@randamma) July 11, 2021

Wow. — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) July 11, 2021

Ok wow #ufc264

Injuries….

Good night everyone! — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) July 11, 2021

This game humbles #UFC264 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 11, 2021

His leg is in half and all he cares about is that it’s a doctors stoppage. I’m going to feint! #UFC264 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 11, 2021

What a freaking round!! — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 11, 2021

Daaaamn! This is only round one #ufc264 — Randa Markos (@randamma) July 11, 2021

It’s time !!! @DustinPoirier vs @TheNotoriousMMA is about to start! #ufc264 it’s about to be crazy ! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 11, 2021

This fight ain’t going to distance #UFC264 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) July 11, 2021

Main event time #UFC264. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) July 11, 2021

The energy in that arena right now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 11, 2021

Former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns redeems himself in the co-main event of UFC 264. Burns came off his first loss at welterweight to win over ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. The BJJ master would shut down the karate of Thompson, using his dominant wrestling to keep the fight in his world.

Here is how the people responded to this upset win.

Thompson vs. Burns

Wonderboy the worlds nicest assassin. Big W here #UFC264 — Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) July 11, 2021

Both these fighters are Class acts with Mad skills but I’m always rooting for @WonderboyMMA 🥋👊🏼#UFC #UFC264 — Natan Levy 🥋🥊 (@Levy_Natan) July 11, 2021

Two of the nicest guys! I don’t want to see either take a loss but this is the business we’re in! #UFC264 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 11, 2021

Fun fight. @GilbertDurinho is doing great — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 11, 2021

End of round two looked like a rockem sockem sibling fight #UFC264 — Leah Letson UFC (@LeahNidasMMA) July 11, 2021

@GilbertDurinho is a beast — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) July 11, 2021

Gilbert did what he had to do there! Two elite level practitioners there 👏 #UFC264 — Jack 'Tank' Shore (@jackshoremma) July 11, 2021