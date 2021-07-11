 Skip to Content

Pros React To Dustin Poirier Stops Conor McGregor, Gilbert Burns Decisions Wonderboy at UFC 264

The world reacts to the madness of UFC 264.

Pros React To Dustin Poirier Stops Conor McGregor, Gilbert Burns Decisions Wonderboy at UFC 264
The highly-anticipated trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was cut short as McGregor’s ankle folded at the end of round 1. McGregor shouting in pain echoed to the world, leaving many in awe. Poirier would be declared the winner via doctor stoppage.

In the co-main event, Gilbert Burns decisions Stephen Thompson.

Here is how the pros reacted to Dustin Poirier’s win and Conor McGregor’s unfortunate injury.

McGregor vs Poirier 3:

Former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns redeems himself in the co-main event of UFC 264. Burns came off his first loss at welterweight to win over ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. The BJJ master would shut down the karate of Thompson, using his dominant wrestling to keep the fight in his world. 

Here is how the people responded to this upset win. 

Thompson vs. Burns

 

