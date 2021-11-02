Colby Covington: Kamaru Usman Is ‘Probably Going To Retire’ After Getting Beat At UFC 268

After months of calling for it, Colby Covington is finally set to get his rematch with Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. He believes it took so long because the champ is scared.

The first time Usman and Covington fought, it was an exciting, back and forth brawl that ended with Colby getting TKOd in the fifth round. From that moment he was campaigning for a rematch, and is finally getting it this weekend, in the main event of UFC 268.

It will have been almost two years since their first fight when the champ and the challenger meet again, and Colby thinks he knows why it took so long. Speaking to Yahoo Sports, he made it clear that he felt like Usman was scared to take the rematch because of how close their first fight was, which is why he put it off for so long.

“I’m not gonna be a coward like Marty and run from this rematch. He should have fought me and rematched me right away,” Covington said. “The first time we fought, there was unfinished business. The people, the fans, saw for themselves how close that fight was, and that fight needed to be run back right away. But he refused it, e ran away, he didn’t want a rematch. But you know what? I’m not gonna be a coward.”

Colby Covington Will Retire Kamaru Usman

This was far from the end of the trash talk from Colby Covington. He then took things a step further by saying that when he beats Kamaru Usman, there will be no rubber match because Kamaru would retire from the beating given to him.

“I’m gonna give the people what they want. If they want this trilogy with me and Marty, I’ll do it right away. After I finish him next weekend, he’s not gonna want to come back. It’s going to be a life-changing defeat. He’s not gonna be wanting to come back for the trilogy. He’s probably gonna retire.”

Colby Covington will have the chance for redemption when he faces Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. This is a highly anticipated rematch two years in the making.