Fabricio Werdum is one of the most decorated BJJ players to ever make his way into the UFC. After all, he is a 2nd degree BJJ blackbelt and a 4-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion. During Werdum’s last contest in the octagon, he was able to successfully defeat Alexander Gustafsson in just one round via armbar. World BJJ champion Rubens ‘Cobrinha’ Charles detailed the sequence that Fabricio used to defeat Gus.

Werdum vs Gustafsson

As noted, Werdum was easily able to defeat Gustafsson in his UFC heavyweight debut. Before the fight, Alex spoke about an intense training session back in 2012. During training, Alex claimed that while sparring with Werdum, he broke break Fabricio’s nose.

Cobrinha Explains Werdum Sequence

Unfortunately for Gustafsson, he quickly fell victim to Werdum’s high level grappling when their fight actually counted. The kimura trap that transitioned into an armbar was broken down by a BJJ expert in a new video.

Rubens ‘Cobrinha’ Charles is also a training partner of Werdum’s when it comes to battling on the ground. So, it’s no surprise that “Cobrinha” was easily able to decipher the exact sequences that occurred during the fight.

Kimura Explained

In the video, Rubens explains the kimura trap system. Within the mechanics of the maneuver, he explained that it’s not only offensive but transitionary and defensive as well. It’s designed to counter several techniques while also making an opponent think twice about takedowns.

Kimuras counters plenty of common guard circumstances adequately. Single leg takedowns, half guard, turtle guard, and other positions as well.

The performance displayed by Wedum was celebrated within the Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu community. Furthermore, it was also appreciated by fans of mixed martial arts. It obviously also impressed UFC President Dana White. So much so, that the armbar secured Fabricio with a 50k performance of the night bonus.

Even at the age of 42, Werdum’s ground game is elite and not to be taken lightly.