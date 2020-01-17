UFC 246 Early Weigh In Results: McGregor & Cerrone Make Weight

Live Weigh In Results For UFC 246

UFC 246 goes down this weekend, with Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone in the main event. This is the results from the early weigh ins.

UFC 246 features a main event of two lightweights, fighting at welterweight. As a result, there should be no issues with the two making weight. Nevertheless, there is still anticipation to see how Conor looks on the scales, considering how jacked he has looked recently.

This is the live results from the UFC 246 weigh ins:

Main Card:

Conor McGregor (170) vs. Donald Cerrone (170)

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Raquel Pennington (136)

Maurice Greene (243) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (238)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Alexa Grasso ( 121.5, missing weight by 5.5lb )

) Diego Ferreira (155.5) vs. Anthony Pettis (155.5)

Prelims Card:

Maycee Barber () vs. Roxanne Modafferi (125)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)

Askar Askarov (126) vs. Tim Elliott (125.5)

Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

Aleksa Camur (204) vs. Justin Ledet (205)

Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Ode Osbourne (135)

J.J. Aldrich (125.5) vs. Sabina Mazo ()

Here is a video of the weigh ins, courtesy of MMAFighting:

UFC 246 goes down on Saturday, January 18th. It takes place at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas Nevada. The early prelims start at 6:30 EST, with the prelims at 8:00 EST, and the PPV Main Card at 10:00 EST. It is sure to be an exciting event.