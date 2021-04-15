Christian Lee Smashes Timofey Nastyukshin In Round 1, Retains ONE Lightweight Title

ONE Lightweight Champion Christian Lee cemented himself as one of the best Lightweights in the world with a picture-perfect performance at ONE on TNT II Wednesday night.

The Lead-Up

Lee is one of the brightest (and youngest) stars ONE Championship has to offer. The prodigy made his MMA debut at 17 years old. Three years later, Lee would become the youngest MMA world champion ever, gaining Lightweight gold at only 20 years old.

“The Warrior” would continue to do battle, defending his 155-pound strap twice against Iuri Lapicus and Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev. With two successful title defenses, ONE would book the champ against another rising contender in Timofey Nastyukshin.

The rising Russian challenger was coming off back-to-back wins over Pieter Biust and former UFC Champ Eddie Alvarez. Despite the credentials that come with knocking out a UFC star, Timofey would be no match for the ONE Lightweight king.

Minute To Win It

Lee would make quick work of Timofey, only taking a little more than a minute to run through the Russian.

Lee would land a super series of strikes on Timofey. A lightning-fast counter of a left hand would drop Timofey, knocking him down. This was the beginning of the end. The adrenaline would pump out in full force, with Lee overtaking him with an aggressive outburst of punches.

Timofey would be covering up from the blows, not offering much effective defense. The referee had seen enough, calling the fight off at 1:13 into the very first round.

The belt would be coming back to Hawaii. The 22-year-old Champion looks to make it home in time to witness the birth of his incoming child.

Check The Highlights Below: