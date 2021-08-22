Kelvin Gastelum Felt He Won ‘Competitive Fight’ Against Jared Cannonier At UFC Vegas 34

Kelvin Gastelum felt a little hard done by the scorecards of the judges.

Gastelum was outpointed by Jared Cannonier over five rounds in their middleweight headliner at UFC Vegas 34 last night. Although Gastelum was dropped and took some big shots, he certainly had his moments in what was a competitive fight overall.

However, Cannonier did just enough to win 48-47 on all three judges’ scorecards. The disappointment could be seen on Gastelum’s face right away and it didn’t take long for him to tweet out how he felt the fight should have been scored.

“I think I won but whatever …”

That said, Gastelum was gracious enough to congratulate Cannonier and had high hopes for his future prospects based on the performance.

“Congratulations to Jared Cannonier on a very competitive fight! Small adjustments and we’re back on top! Tonight just proved that! We’re very close to being the best in the world. Almost there & On to the next one!”

Gastelum’s Poor Run Continues

Regardless of how he felt about his performance, it is yet another loss for the former title challenger who has now suffered his fifth setback in his last six outings.

Gastelum returned to the win column earlier this year by outpointing Ian Heinisch. However, decision defeats to Robert Whittaker and now Cannonier have seen him return to a losing streak.

While he’s likely not at risk of getting cut, something needs to change for Gastelum who now holds a 16-8 professional record.