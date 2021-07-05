 Skip to Content

Henry Cejudo: Conor McGregor Lost His Groove, Dustin Poirier Stops Him Again

Henry Cejudo isn't giving Conor McGregor any chance to defeat Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Chris De Santiago

Henry Cejudo: Conor McGregor Lost His Groove, Dustin Poirier Stops Him Again
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Henry Cejudo is living his best life. 

The former UFC double Champion is on his way of not just having a wife, but a baby daughter as well. Months away from becoming ‘C5’, Cejudo didn’t think very highly of Conor McGregor on route to his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. 

Mac Lost His Mystique

Unlike himself, ‘Triple C’ doesn’t see McGregor back on his ‘groove’ and expects nothing but a replay at what happened in his second fight against Poirier

“It’s not going to go good for Conor in my eyes.” Cejudo said to Mike Swick. I think it’s going to go the same way. Poirier is going to stop him again… because he lost his groove. His icebox got wet, like that Chris Brown song. That was a part of the swagger, when you lose that, you can come back to it, but it’s not the same for the other person.”

Poirier shut down ‘Mystic Mac’s’ prediction that he would KO him in 60 seconds. Instead, Poirier would pour it on himself, being the first man to knock out McGregor, finishing the sequel in 2 rounds. 

Nothing Will Ever Be The Same

The aura of invincibility on the feet had vanished for the Irishman. Poirier is as confident as ever going into the trilogy after putting his rival on ‘airplane mode’

“It may be the same to you, but it’s not going to be the same for the opponent. I think they’ll fight the 3rd round, but Poirier is going to stop him again. I don’t know how. It might be the kicks again or might be hands.” 

Cejudo has officially joined the ‘Diamond’ club, accompanying other fighters like Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington and Robert Whittaker in picking Poirier over McGregor. 

The result will be revealed in the main event of UFC 264 this Saturday. 

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Jake Paul
Jake Paul Reacts To Floyd Mayweather Training Tyron Woodley Ahead Of Boxing Match
← Read Last Post
Jon Jones Evan
Rashad Evans Breaks Down Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou
Read Next Post →