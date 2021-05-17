 Skip to Content

Henry Cejudo To Become A Father In November

The former Olympian and UFC double-champ Henry Cejudo will now test the waters of parenthood.

By: Author Chris De Santiago

Henry Cejudo is going to become a father. 

After an illustrious career in combat sports, the former Olympic gold medalist and UFC Champ-Champ has settled quite comfortably into retirement. Even the confines of retirement wouldn’t stop Cejudo from winning in this next chapter. Cejudo would find love, dating girlfriend Ana Karolina. 

Bending The Knee

‘Triple C’ would end up proposing to Karolina, signifying a marriage in the near future. This wouldn’t be the only thing he revealed on the Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin podcast.

In his chat with Tyson, Cejudo would announce that his newly-engaged partner was pregnant.

A New Chapter

He would reveal that they were expecting a daughter in November. Months away, Cejudo already has a name in mind: ‘America’. A baby girl named after the land in which he captured world titles in wrestling and MMA, plus a wedding ring to top it all off. 

“I feel like I’ve done it right,” Cejudo said. “Thirty-four, I’ve made some money. Not the money that I necessarily want, but I have enough money to be like, alright, start to invest and start that next chapter.”

Cejudo has teased a return to the Octagon ever since he left, but it looks like Cejudo will be gearing up for a new challenge. Becoming a father. 

