World Series Champion Carlos Correa Would “Love To Cross Over Into the UFC”

Houston Astros Shortstop Carlos Correa Talks About Fighting in the UFC

The amount of sports stars that want to crossover into mixed martial arts is ridiculous. Furthermore, fans of the sport always ask each other, “which athletes would do well in the UFC?” Of course, NFL players usually come to mind first due to their athleticism and size. But, Houston Astros World Series champion Carlos Correa recently announced that he would like to try his hand at the sport.

Correa and the Astros have made waves of headlines for their notorious cheating scandal. The Astros reportedly covertly “stole signs” from visiting teams. They intercepted information between opposing pitchers and catchers and relayed them to the batter. Basically, Astros hitters would know what type of pitch was thrown and where it was going before they even swung the bat. Correa was part of the 2017 Astros team that was accused of cheating but also won a world championship.

Carlos Correa Speaks About Fighting in the UFC

Carlos is an avid mixed martial arts fan and loves the UFC. He even participates in an MMA Podcast called “The Walkout.” During an interview with MMA Junkie, he revealed that he would like to take a crack at fighting for the promotion. Also, he revealed that he’s had some training experience in the past.

“I would love to cross over into the UFC. I grew up boxing and I loved it, but I realized, ‘Man, in baseball, you don’t get hit as much.’ In boxing I’m going to have to be constantly getting hit in the face and stomach in the ribs and that hurts. stuck to baseball and it worked out well for me. But definitely I would love to try.” (via MMA Junkie)

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_nVAA3JHjT/?12

MMA and Professional Athletes

Lots of professional athletes have tried their hand at mixed martial arts. Some have made successful leaps while others have learned that fighting at the highest level isn’t for everybody. If Correa, a potential light heavyweight was to enter the cage, do fans like his chances? Or, should he just stick to baseball?