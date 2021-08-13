Gina Carano Returns to Hollywood, Set to Star and Produce New Film Since Being Fired by Lucasfilm

Gina Carano is back in the world of Hollywood since being canceled by the internet. Subsequently, she was removed from her role in Star War’s “The Mandalorian.” Now, Carano will be featured in an untitled thriller, set to be released in the future.

#FireGinaCarano Hashtag Origins

Carano’s outburst in which she compared being a Republican today to being Jewish during the Holocaust sparked the hashtag #FireGinaCarano. Since then, Carano has deleted all of her posts on the subject.

Carano is no stranger to sparking controversy on social media. In the past, Carano was vocal on her beliefs that the last Presidential election was tainted by voter fraud. Furthermore, the Capitol Hill riots were justified according to a crop of tweets that she “liked.” Gina also used her platform to push the narrative that the current coronavirus pandemic is a hoax.

Lucasfilm decided to part ways with Carano, as her comments offended many, specifically the Jewish community. Now, half a year later, it looks like Carano has finally landed a meaningful role in the industry.

Carano to Star and Produce in new Hollywood Film

Deadline reported that Gina would star in a revenge thriller film scripted By ‘The Hitcher’ Writer Eric Red.

“The story follows a strong-willed woman who survives an attempt by serial killer-trucker “White Knuckle.” Haunted by her encounter and the cops’ inability to catch her tormentor. She partners with a trucker to end the killer’s reign of terror.” “Carano is producing and will star in the movie. Which, is said to be in the vein of Duel, Breakdown and True Grit. Filming will take place in Tennessee, Utah and Montana beginning in October,” wrote the publication.

Amongst all of the controversy, Carano has stated on multiple occasions that she is not sure why her social media presence causes such a stir. Regardless, fans of Gina will be able to see her return to the big screen once again.