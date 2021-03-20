(Video) Derek Brunson, Kevin Holland Have Friendly Faceoff Before UFC Vegas 22 Encounter

Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson surprisingly enjoyed a rather friendly faceoff.

The pair will compete in a middleweight headliner at UFC Vegas 22 on Saturday night. While it’s not been a heated buildup, there has certainly been plenty of playful trash talk from Holland even before the fight was official.

Brunson, however, wasn’t taking any of it seriously.

“It’s funny. It doesn’t matter to me,” Brunson said. “Sometimes, I’ll talk trash. Kevin Holland’s trash talk is a little cheesy. It’s just like corny, 12, 13, 14, 15 year olds would find it funny. “I’m cool for the trash talk. He don’t really have a legit beef. He’s just trying to be funny. I just want to know if he’s going to think it’s funny after the fight.”

No Beef With Brunson And Holland

There was certainly no beef when the pair faced each other off at the UFC Vegas 22 weigh-ins on Friday.

Holland continued to talk while looking down on Brunson as the latter just kept nodding at his words. The former would then put his arm around a reluctant Brunson as they posed for the cameras.

Brunson separated with a playful pretend punch before Holland smacked his backside. Brunson would return the favor when the two had to leave the same way and Holland asked him do the same.

You can watch the faceoff below:

All in all, a surprisingly friendly but weird faceoff. The fight, however, promises to be a barnburner, especially if it goes beyond the first round.