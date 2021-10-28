UFC 267 PPV Broadcast Details: Bruce Buffer Out Due To COVID-19

UFC 267 will be without the “Voice of the Octagon.”

We’re just a couple of sleeps away from the UFC 267 card. The action will be held inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 30. In the main event, Jan Blachowicz will defend the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Glover Teixeira. Plus, Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen will collide for the interim UFC Bantamweight Title.

UFC 267 Broadcast Info: PPV Streak For Bruce Buffer Ends

UFC 267 will begin with the prelims at 10:30 a.m. ET. The main card will get underway at 2 p.m. ET. At the desk for the post-fight show will be Chael Sonnen, Brett Okamoto, and Jon Anik. The roving reporter for the night will be John Gooden. Anik will be the lead play-by-play commentator for the event and he’ll be joined by Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder.

The big story coming out of the UFC 267 broadcast is the absence of Bruce Buffer. This will be the first time Buffer misses a UFC PPV event since 1996. Joe Martinez will be taking his place. With UFC 268 set to take place the weekend after this card, some believed the travel simply would’ve been too much for Buffer and he was given a break here.

As it turns out, Buffer actually tested positive for COVID-19 (via Aaron Bronsteter).

Dana White says that Bruce Buffer was diagnosed with COVID-19 and that's why he is not going to be doing the in-cage announcing for UFC 267. — Aaron Br🎃nsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 28, 2021

