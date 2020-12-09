Both Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno are making quick turnarounds to face each other at UFC 256. However that does not stop the flyweight contender from expecting a war against the champ.

It is crazy to think that Figueiredo is going to be headlining two consecutive UFC pay-per-view events, but this will be the case on Saturday night. The flyweight champion was atop the bill of UFC 255, but when both he and Moreno, who was also on this card, walked away from their respective bouts with no injuries, they agreed to make the quick rebound and headline the coronavirus plagued UFC 256. This is a massive opportunity for both men, as Brandon hopes to become the new champ, and Deiveson tries to continue his run of dominating performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Moreno (@theassassinbaby)

Brandon Moreno Expects A War

Despite the short notice nature of the fight, Brandon Moreno is going into UFC 256 expecting both him and Figueiredo to be at their best. So as he explained in a recent interview, he is preparing for an absolute war with the champ. That being said, he feels like his skills will be able to earn him the title on Saturday night.

“I’ve never been finished in my professional career,” Moreno explained. “When I’ve lost I lost by decision. I know he’s got power in his right hand, but man I’m fast. I’m fast, I’m more technical than him, so we’ll see what happens December 12th. I want to make pandemonium that night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Moreno (@theassassinbaby)

Deiveson’s Weight Problems Are Of No Concern

One of the biggest struggles that Figueiredo has had so far, has been with the scale. He missed weight for his first opportunity at UFC gold, leading to him not getting the belt even though he won. However this is not something that Brandon Moreno is concerned about, as he thinks that a tough weight cut means an easier time for him.

“I know that can be a problem for him,” Moreno said. “But I’m trying to be focused just on the fight. If something were to happen with him (with his weight cut), if he goes to the fight weak from the (weight cut), good for me. But I’m trying to be focused on what can happen with his skills, with his power, with his game, and that’s it. If something more happens with his weight, that’s fine for me. I don’t care.”

Who do you see winning this flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno? Do you think the champ will have problems making weight?