UFC 255 closes out in style with a main event of the evening, a clash of titans at the top of the flyweight division. The newly crowned champion Deiveson Figueiredo (19-1) will attempt to defend his title for the first time against the sizzling Alex Perez (24-5).

Round 1

Figueiredo is in the southpaw position while Perez comes out in the orthodox position. Figueiredo opens the hostilities with a leg kick and a left kick to the body. Figueiredo lands a nice body kick and Perez attacks a takedown. Perez gets Figueiredo down but he gets caught in a guillotine. And it’s all over!!! Deiveson Figueiredo remains the flyweight champion.

Official results: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Alex Perez by submission via guillotine choke.

Check the highlights below: