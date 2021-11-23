Sean Brady Was ‘Choking On Blood’ During Michael Chiesa Fight

Sean Brady may have gotten the win last weekend, but it came at a brutal cost.

A Bloody Battle

The rising UFC Welterweight contender went the distance with crafty veteran Michael Chiesa at UFC Vegas 43. While Brady did enough to convince the judges, he had quite some adversity over 15 minutes.

Brady endured what looks to be a broken nose in his contest against Chiesa. This would come from a nasty cross which landed. The perfect hit would cause more than a crooked nose, blood would engulf Brady’s mouth for the rest of the fight.

“What really bothered me is I broke my nose two times within my career.” Brady said on Morning Kombat. “One of my title fights I had, I was getting ready, with seven weeks out. I was going for a kimura on a guy and he actually tried to buck me off of him. When he tried to do it, his knee came up and mashed my nose. So I always have problems when I get touched in my nose. It bleeds.” “So, Chiesa hit me with a good cross. I think it was like three minutes into the fight. I had so much blood in my mouth for the rest of the fight. It felt like I couldn’t breathe. I had to improvise and that really threw me off. It just made it kind of hard to do anything. If you can’t breathe, it’s very hard to do something. So, um, that really threw me off. But yeah, I had so much blood in my mouth. It was just pouring down my throat.” “The blood is literally just pouring in the back of your throat.” Brady added. “So while you’re trying to breathe, you’re choking on blood, you’re trying to swallow blood at the same time.”

Blood flooding his mouth was no fun. Especially, when you’re hurt in the last round against a ‘Maverick like Michael Chiesa. The onslaught of Chiesa and the health issues Brady was going through nearly put a dent on his undefeated record.

Fixing Things

However, the former CFFC Welterweight Champ battled it out and survived the closing minutes of the fight.

To maintain he has a long and healthy run in his MMA career, Brady will look to fix his nose for good.

“I’m actually going to get my nose fixed this time around. The UFC’s setting it up for me that I can get it cauterized and get some other stuff done. So, I don’t have to deal with that anymore. So it’s something that I needed. I needed to do it for a while and I just never did it.”