Sean Brady Survives Late Scare, Outwrestles Michael Chiesa For Unanimous Decision Win – UFC Vegas 43 Results (Highlights)

A welterweight contest between Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady is taking place now (Saturday, Nov 20, 2021) at UFC Vegas 43.

Round 1

Both fighters are feeling each other out on the feet early. The fight is momentarily stopped after an accidental eye poke on Brady. The fight resumes. Brady catches Chiesa with a left hook but is poked in the eye during the process. The fight is paused again. It resumes and they return to striking. Chiesa attempts a body kick but Brady catches it and takes him down. He circles to Chiesa’s back but Chiesa gets to his feet. Brady takes him down again with just under two minutes remaining. Chiesa gets to his feet again and manages to separate. Chiesa lands a straight left. Brady connects with a punch and follows it up with a leg kick. Not too much action afterwards as the round ends.

Round 2

Brady connects with a left hook. Chiesa blitzes in and lands a nice combination that ends with a right hand. Both fighters are connecting as this continues to be a striking battle. Chiesa is starting to find some success with his left. Brady gets the body lock and looks to take Chiesa down. After some time, Brady manages to get Chiesa down and has the hooks in. He looks to sink in the rear naked choke. Chiesa scrambles but Brady still has control until the round ends.

Round 3

Chiesa attempts a flying knee. He has Brady clinched up against the fence. Chiesa seems to have hurt Brady and is trying to blitz him. However, Brady responds by taking him down. He has the hooks in and has over three minutes to work with. Not a lot of action since but Chiesa gets to his feet and has under a minute to get the knockout. Brady appears to be tired but has Chiesa clinched. Chiesa manages to take Brady down now! Chiesa takes Brady’s back and lands some strikes but it’s not enough as the fight ends.

Official Result: Sean Brady defeats Michael Chiesa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28).

