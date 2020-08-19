MMA fans enjoy a Derrick Lewis post-fight interview just as much as they enjoy him fighting. After every knockout, enthusiasts of the sport stay glued to the television in case Lewis produces another classic moment on the microphone. During those speeches, Derrick usually says that he will be taking a long break in between fights, although it never usually happens. Once again, after defeating Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 6 two weeks ago, he’ll be making a prompt turnaround to face Curtis Blaydes in November as a headlining match.

Unpredictable Derrick Lewis

When it comes to Lewis both inside and outside of the octagon, people either love him or hate him. For some fans, Derrick is hilarious with his quick wit. However, others are skeptical at the authenticity of the “Spur of the moment” classic moments he produces, and have a theory that maybe they aren’t so candid.

Lewis vs Blaydes Official for UFC Headliner

Nonetheless, Lewis enjoyed a second-round TKO victory over Aleksei Oleinik in the main event of UFC Vegas 6. It not only puts him on a three-fight winning streak but also saw him become the leader in UFC heavyweight knockouts with 11. Now, he’ll be jumping back into the octagon to face the #2 contender in the world, Curtis Blaydes.

Breaking: Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) vs. Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) will headline UFC Fight Night on 11/28, location TBD. Blaydes asked for it, knows Lewis is a fan favorite and wants to build momentum. Lewis was down, wanted time to get in peak shape. Should be good. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 18, 2020

Blaydes last fought Alexander Volkov in the UFC Vegas 3 headliner. For the majority of the match, Blaydes used his trademark wrestling over the course of 25 minutes. “Razor” used his wrestling and grappling to control Volkov for the majority of the fight. However, he did gas out in the championship rounds.

Volkov had his moments soon after but Blaydes managed to survive by getting a couple more takedowns en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Potential #1 Contendership

Although Blaydes was dominant, UFC President Dana White made it clear that he wasn’t happy with the performance. And, that Curtis wouldn’t receive a title shot by fighting the way that he did. Alas, Blaydes vs Lewis being announced, which could have top contender stakes on the line.

However, in the heavyweight division, winning isn’t usually enough. It’s the way that a fighter wins that will earn them a title shot, especially with a powerhouse like Francis Ngannou on everybody’s radar.