Derrick Lewis had another hilarious post-fight interview moment last night.

Lewis enjoyed a second-round TKO victory over Aleksei Oleinik in the main event of UFC Vegas 6. It not only puts him on a three-fight winning streak, but also saw him become the leader in UFC heavyweight knockouts with 11.

Lewis Needed To ‘Take A Sh*t’

When he was initially told of the feat, he wasn’t paying attention, however. That’s because he was telling somebody off-camera that he needed to use the bathroom.

Unfortunately for ESPN, their censors were a bit too late during the live broadcast while interviewer Paul Felder could only laugh at the moment.

You can it below (via ESPN MMA):

Lewis didn’t stop there.

He claimed he felt good to have broken the heavyweight record especially after being momentarily caught in Oleinik’s scarf hold choke — something the American referred to as a “British bulldog” submission.

Of course, everyone has to come to expect hilarity from the post-fight interviews of Lewis.

I’m just here for the Derrick Lewis post fight interview! #UFCFightNight 😂😂😂 — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) August 9, 2020

Especially after his infamous UFC 229 post-fight interview with Joe Rogan following his win over Alexander Volkov where he claimed his balls were hot when asked why he had removed his shorts.